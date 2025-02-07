Bristow and Tarleton State host Utah Valley

Tarleton State Texans (10-14, 5-4 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (16-7, 8-1 WAC) Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tarleton State Texans (10-14, 5-4 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (16-7, 8-1 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State takes on Utah Valley after Keitenn Bristow scored 22 points in Tarleton State’s 91-54 loss to the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Wolverines have gone 9-0 at home. Utah Valley ranks third in the WAC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Carter Welling averaging 1.6.

The Texans have gone 5-4 against WAC opponents. Tarleton State ranks ninth in the WAC with 10.7 assists per game led by Bubu Benjamin averaging 1.9.

Utah Valley’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Tarleton State allows. Tarleton State averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Utah Valley gives up.

The Wolverines and Texans meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominick Nelson is averaging 15.6 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Wolverines. Tanner Toolson is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Benjamin is averaging 15.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Texans. Bristow is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 80.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Texans: 6-4, averaging 65.2 points, 25.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

