Bristol scores 16 as Hampton knocks off Hofstra 67-49

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Wayne Bristol Jr.’s 16 points off of the bench helped lead Hampton to a 67-49 victory against Hofstra on Saturday.

Bristol added eight rebounds and three steals for the Pirates (14-13, 6-8 Coastal Athletic Association). Noah Farrakhan shot 4 for 14 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to add 14 points. George Beale shot 3 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Jaquan Sanders led the Pride (12-15, 4-10) in scoring, finishing with 12 points, four assists and two steals. Hofstra also got 10 points from Jean Aranguren. Michael Graham had five points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

Hampton took the lead with 14:58 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 35-16 at halftime, with Beale racking up nine points. Hampton extended its lead to 59-36 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. Bristol scored a team-high eight points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

