Brice Williams scores 18 of Nebraska’s 21 first-half points in loss to No. 15 Michigan

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Brice Williams was a do-it-yourselfer for Nebraska on Monday night, scoring 26 of the Cornhuskers’ 46 points and 18 of their 21 in the first half against No. 15 Michigan.

The Wolverines won 49-46, their fewest points in a victory since 2008 and the Huskers’ fewest overall since 2019.

Williams made three straight 3-pointers in the first four minutes and accounted for Nebraska’s first 13 points. Connor Essegian was the only other Cornhuskers player to make a field goal in the first half, hitting a runner in the lane with 9:08 left.

Williams is the only player from a major conference this season to score all or all but one of a team’s field goals in a half, according to Sportradar.

Williams finished 9 of 21 from the field; nine teammates were a combined 7 of 41.

Williams entered averaging 19.4 points per game, tied for third in the Big Ten. He became the third player in Nebraska history to reach 1,000 career points in two seasons.

