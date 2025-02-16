Brice Williams, Juwan Gary help Nebraska erase 20-point deficit in 68-64 victory over Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Brice Williams scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half when Juwan Gary scored…

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Brice Williams scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half when Juwan Gary scored 13 of his 17 and Nebraska rallied from a 20-point deficit to beat Northwestern 68-64 on Sunday.

Ty Berry opened the second half with a 3-pointer and Nick Martinelli tipped in a miss to give Northwestern a 41-21 lead in the first 45 seconds.

Gary followed a 3-pointer with a three-point play in an 11-0 run and Nebraska closed within 50-43 with 11:47 remaining. Williams sank two jumpers, Gary added two free throws and a basket in an 8-0 spurt and the Cornhuskers (17-9, 7-8 Big Ten Conference) pulled even at 54 with six minutes left.

Braxton Meah had a three-point play to give Nebraska its first lead at 59-58 with 3:26 to go. Williams made two free throws to put the Cornhuskers ahead 61-60 with 1:33 left and he sank 5 of 6 foul shots from there to stave off the Wildcats (13-13, 4-11).

Williams made 6 of 14 shots with a 3-pointer and 8 of 10 free throws for Nebraska, which has won 5 of 6 after a six-game skid. Gary sank 4 of 7 shots with two 3-pointers and all seven of his free throws. Meah totaled 10 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

Berry and Martinelli both scored 23 for Northwestern, which has lost three straight and 6 of 7. Berry made 7 of 18 shots — 6 of 15 from beyond the arc. Martinelli made 11 of 25 shots and added nine rebounds and three steals.

Northwestern scored the first seven points on its way to a 28-11 lead in the first 12 minutes.

Nebraska plays at Penn State on Wednesday. Northwestern plays at Ohio State on Thursday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.