Brian Moore Jr. scores 17 to help Norfolk State deal Maryland Eastern Shore 9th straight loss, 75-63

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Brian Moore Jr. scored 17 points to help Norfolk State deal Maryland Eastern Shore its ninth straight loss, 75-63 on Saturday night.

Moore also had six rebounds for the Spartans (17-8, 7-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Jaylani Darden added 16 points, five rebounds and four steals. Chris Fields Jr. had 13 points.

Evan Johnson and Kyrell Shaw both scored 21 to lead the Hawks (4-20, 0-8).

