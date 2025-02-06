Brewer, Florida International defeat Sam Houston 85-82 in OT

MIAMI (AP) — Jayden Brewer scored 25 points, including all 11 of Florida International’s points in overtime, as the Panthers…

MIAMI (AP) — Jayden Brewer scored 25 points, including all 11 of Florida International’s points in overtime, as the Panthers knocked off Sam Houston 85-82 on Thursday night to snap a seven-game losing streak.

Brewer shot 8 for 17 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Panthers (8-15, 2-8 Conference USA). Jonathan Aybar added 19 points while going 6 of 18 from the floor, including 3 for 9 from 3-point range, and 4 for 6 from the line while he also had nine rebounds. Asim Jones shot 5 of 12 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Lamar Wilkerson finished with 21 points for the Bearkats (8-15, 1-9). Josiah Hammons added 18 points and three steals for Sam Houston. Marcus Boykin had 14 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and two steals. The Bearkats extended their losing streak to six straight.

Boykin tied it at 74-all in the closing seconds of regulation.

Both teams next play Saturday. Florida International hosts Louisiana Tech and Sam Houston plays Liberty on the road.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.