Braelon Bush scores 24 to lead Prairie View A&M past Mississippi Valley State 64-56

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Braelon Bush’s 24 points helped Prairie View A&M defeat Mississippi Valley State 64-56 on Monday night.

Bush added five assists for the Panthers (5-23, 4-11 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Tanahj Pettway scored 20 points while shooting 8 for 14, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. Zaakir Sawyer had 12 points and finished 6 of 9 from the floor. The victory snapped a 10-game slide for the Panthers.

Alvin Stredic Jr. led the way for the Delta Devils (3-25, 1-14) with 16 points and nine rebounds. Mississippi Valley State also got 14 points, five assists and two steals from Donovan Sanders. Antonio Sisk also had seven points and four assists. The Delta Devils prolonged their losing streak to six straight.

