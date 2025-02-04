Bradley’s 13 lead UAPB past Texas Southern 69-68

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — (AP) — Doctor Bradley scored 13 points and UAPB surprised Texas Southern 69-68 on Tuesday…

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — (AP) — Doctor Bradley scored 13 points and UAPB surprised Texas Southern 69-68 on Tuesday night for its first Southwestern Athletic Conference win of the season.

The Tigers missed two shots attempts in the final seconds to end it. Bradley’s layup with 1:59 left gave the Golden Lions (4-18, 1-8) a 67-66 lead they never gave up.

Bradley also contributed 16 rebounds and seven assists for UAPB. Christian Moore added 13 points while shooting 5 of 10 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line while they also had five rebounds and six assists. Kyle Brown had 11 points and went 4 of 4 from the field.

The Tigers (10-12, 7-2) were led in scoring by Kavion McClain, who finished with 19 points. Kenny Hunter added 15 points, 15 rebounds and two steals for Texas Southern. Zaire Hayes also had 11 points and six rebounds. The Tigers saw their seven-game win streak come to an end.

Both teams next play Saturday. UAPB visits Alcorn State and Texas Southern plays Florida A&M at home.

