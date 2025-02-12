Bradley wins 78-64 against Southern Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — (AP) — Duke Deen’s 25 points helped Bradley defeat Southern Illinois 78-64 on Wednesday night. Deen…

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — (AP) — Duke Deen’s 25 points helped Bradley defeat Southern Illinois 78-64 on Wednesday night.

Deen went 9 of 16 from the field (7 for 12 from 3-point range) for the Braves (20-6, 11-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Darius Hannah scored 15 points and added seven rebounds. Christian Davis had 15 points and went 6 of 9 from the field (3 for 3 from 3-point range).

Ali Abdou Dibba led the way for the Salukis (12-14, 7-8) with 29 points and six rebounds. Drew Steffe added 11 points for Southern Illinois. Kennard Davis had eight points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Up next for Bradley is a matchup Sunday with Drake on the road. Southern Illinois hosts Belmont on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

