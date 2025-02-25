Bradley visits Valparaiso after Wright’s 29-point showing

Bradley Braves (22-7, 13-5 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (13-16, 6-12 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso…

Bradley Braves (22-7, 13-5 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (13-16, 6-12 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso hosts Bradley after All Wright scored 29 points in Valparaiso’s 83-79 victory against the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Beacons are 10-6 on their home court. Valparaiso is sixth in the MVC scoring 76.0 points while shooting 43.0% from the field.

The Braves are 13-5 against MVC opponents. Bradley is the MVC leader with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Darius Hannah averaging 4.6.

Valparaiso makes 43.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Bradley has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Bradley averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Valparaiso gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper Schwieger is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Beacons. Wright is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Duke Deen is scoring 14.1 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Braves. Hannah is averaging 11 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 3-7, averaging 72.9 points, 26.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Braves: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

