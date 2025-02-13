Bradley visits Runner and Evansville

Bradley Braves (9-14, 3-9 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (5-18, 1-11 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bradley Braves (9-14, 3-9 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (5-18, 1-11 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville hosts Bradley after Camryn Runner scored 21 points in Evansville’s 86-57 loss to the Missouri State Bears.

The Purple Aces have gone 5-4 at home. Evansville has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Braves are 3-9 in MVC play. Bradley has a 1-8 record against opponents above .500.

Evansville is shooting 36.8% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 40.4% Bradley allows to opponents. Bradley averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Evansville allows.

The Purple Aces and Braves face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maggie Hartwig is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Runner is averaging 13.9 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Soleil Barnes is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Braves. Tamia Perryman is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 1-9, averaging 62.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Braves: 2-8, averaging 56.4 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.