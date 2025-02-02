Bradley takes on Northern Iowa, looks for 5th straight road win

Bradley Braves (18-4, 9-2 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (13-9, 7-4 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Bradley Braves (18-4, 9-2 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (13-9, 7-4 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -1.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley will try to keep its four-game road win streak alive when the Braves play Northern Iowa.

The Panthers are 10-2 in home games. Northern Iowa is second in the MVC in team defense, allowing 67.6 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The Braves are 9-2 in MVC play. Bradley ranks fifth in the MVC with 32.2 rebounds per game led by Christian Davis averaging 5.5.

Northern Iowa’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Bradley gives up. Bradley averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Northern Iowa gives up.

The Panthers and Braves match up Sunday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Campbell is averaging 10.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Panthers. Tytan Anderson is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

Duke Deen is shooting 40.8% and averaging 13.8 points for the Braves. Zek Montgomery is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Braves: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

