Bradley scores 23, VMI takes down Citadel 82-70

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Rickey Bradley, Jr.’s 23 points helped VMI defeat Citadel 82-70 on Saturday. Bradley also contributed eight…

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Rickey Bradley, Jr.’s 23 points helped VMI defeat Citadel 82-70 on Saturday.

Bradley also contributed eight rebounds for the Keydets (12-13, 6-6 Southern Conference). Linus Holmstrom scored 12 points while going 5 of 9 (2 for 6 from 3-point range). Augustinas Kiudulas had 11 points and shot 2 of 6 from the field and 7 for 9 from the line.

The Bulldogs (5-18, 0-12) were led in scoring by Christian Moore, who finished with 17 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Brody Fox added 14 points for Citadel. Sola Adebisi also had 12 points and two steals. The loss was the Bulldogs’ 15th straight.

Both teams next play Wednesday. VMI visits UNC Greensboro and Citadel plays Wofford at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.