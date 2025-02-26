Bradley leads Louisiana Tech against Sam Houston after 29-point game

Sam Houston Bearkats (12-13, 5-10 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (13-13, 6-9 CUSA) Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Sam Houston Bearkats (12-13, 5-10 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (13-13, 6-9 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech takes on Sam Houston after Paris Bradley scored 29 points in Louisiana Tech’s 78-73 loss to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Lady Techsters are 12-3 in home games. Louisiana Tech is 7-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bearkats are 5-10 in conference games. Sam Houston leads the CUSA with 12.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Deborah Ogayemi averaging 3.8.

Louisiana Tech is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 44.2% Sam Houston allows to opponents. Sam Houston averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Louisiana Tech allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley is averaging 13.5 points for the Lady Techsters. Jianna Morris is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sydnee Kemp averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearkats, scoring 6.0 points while shooting 26.0% from beyond the arc. Ogayemi is shooting 48.0% and averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Techsters: 3-7, averaging 63.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Bearkats: 5-5, averaging 54.2 points, 27.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 10.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

