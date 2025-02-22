Bradley hosts Wood and Murray State

Murray State Racers (14-14, 8-9 MVC) at Bradley Braves (21-7, 12-5 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Murray State Racers (14-14, 8-9 MVC) at Bradley Braves (21-7, 12-5 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -7.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State visits Bradley after Jacobi Wood scored 20 points in Murray State’s 62-60 win against the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Braves are 11-3 on their home court. Bradley ranks second in the MVC with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Darius Hannah averaging 4.6.

The Racers are 8-9 in conference play. Murray State is ninth in the MVC scoring 71.7 points per game and is shooting 44.0%.

Bradley makes 48.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Murray State has allowed to its opponents (45.7%). Murray State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Bradley allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Deen is averaging 13.8 points and 3.9 assists for the Braves. Hannah is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Wood is averaging 13.6 points and 4.7 assists for the Racers. Terence Harcum is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Racers: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

