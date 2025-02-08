Bradley faces Drake, looks to break road slide

Bradley Braves (9-13, 3-8 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (14-8, 8-3 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bradley Braves (9-13, 3-8 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (14-8, 8-3 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley will attempt to end its eight-game road losing streak when the Braves take on Drake.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-3 in home games. Drake is fourth in the MVC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Anna Miller averaging 2.5.

The Braves are 3-8 in conference play. Bradley averages 14.5 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Drake averages 76.5 points, 18.1 more per game than the 58.4 Bradley allows. Bradley averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Drake gives up.

The Bulldogs and Braves meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Dinnebier is averaging 20.1 points, 7.5 assists and 2.6 steals for the Bulldogs. Miller is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Soleil Barnes is averaging 15.5 points for the Braves. Tamia Perryman is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 37.5 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Braves: 3-7, averaging 55.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

