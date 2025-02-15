Bradley and UAPB host Alabama State

Alabama State Hornets (10-14, 6-5 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-20, 1-10 SWAC) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m.…

Alabama State Hornets (10-14, 6-5 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-20, 1-10 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -8.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB hosts Alabama State after Doctor Bradley scored 22 points in UAPB’s 94-78 loss to the Jackson State Tigers.

The Golden Lions have gone 4-4 at home. UAPB averages 14.4 assists per game to lead the SWAC, paced by Christian Moore with 4.3.

The Hornets are 6-5 in conference play. Alabama State is 4-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

UAPB averages 73.8 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 77.0 Alabama State allows. Alabama State’s 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.6 percentage points lower than UAPB has allowed to its opponents (48.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is scoring 10.5 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Golden Lions. Zach Reinhart is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Antonio Madlock is averaging 11.7 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Hornets. Amarr Knox is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 1-9, averaging 72.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.