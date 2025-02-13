Boykin leads Sam Houston against Jacksonville State after 23-point game

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (17-7, 9-2 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (8-16, 1-10 CUSA) Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (17-7, 9-2 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (8-16, 1-10 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearkats -1.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston plays Jacksonville State after Marcus Boykin scored 23 points in Sam Houston’s 64-61 loss to the Liberty Flames.

The Bearkats are 5-3 in home games. Sam Houston is seventh in the CUSA in rebounding averaging 33.0 rebounds. Kalifa Sakho leads the Bearkats with 6.6 boards.

The Gamecocks are 9-2 against CUSA opponents. Jacksonville State scores 76.8 points and has outscored opponents by 7.7 points per game.

Sam Houston makes 43.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Jacksonville State has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). Jacksonville State averages 76.8 points per game, 0.3 more than the 76.5 Sam Houston allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar Wilkerson is averaging 19.1 points for the Bearkats. Cameron Huefner is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaron Pierre Jr. is averaging 21.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Gamecocks. Quel’Ron House is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 1-9, averaging 69.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Gamecocks: 9-1, averaging 71.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.