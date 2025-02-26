Boyd’s 17 lead San Diego State over New Mexico 73-65

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Nicholas Boyd scored 17 points as San Diego State beat New Mexico 73-65 on Tuesday. Boyd…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Nicholas Boyd scored 17 points as San Diego State beat New Mexico 73-65 on Tuesday.

Boyd added seven rebounds and six assists for the Aztecs (19-7, 12-5 Mountain West Conference). Miles Byrd scored 13 points and added nine rebounds and three steals. Jared Coleman-Jones shot 5 for 10, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Lobos (22-6, 14-3) were led by Donovan Dent, who posted 26 points and seven assists. Jovan Milicevic added 16 points for New Mexico. Filip Borovicanin finished with nine points and six rebounds.

San Diego State took the lead with 10:37 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Boyd led his team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them ahead 33-29 at the break. San Diego State turned a four-point second-half lead into a 12-point advantage with an 8-0 run to make it a 61-49 lead with 6:38 left in the half.

Both teams play on Saturday. San Diego State visits Wyoming and New Mexico hosts Air Force.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

