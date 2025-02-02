Boyd leads Charleston (SC) against William & Mary after 25-point outing

Charleston (SC) Cougars (17-5, 7-2 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (13-9, 7-2 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Monday, 8 p.m. EST…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (17-5, 7-2 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (13-9, 7-2 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) visits William & Mary after Derrin Boyd scored 25 points in Charleston (SC)’s 81-74 victory over the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Tribe have gone 9-0 in home games. William & Mary scores 80.3 points and has outscored opponents by 3.8 points per game.

The Cougars are 7-2 against CAA opponents. Charleston (SC) ranks third in the CAA shooting 34.9% from 3-point range.

William & Mary scores 80.3 points, 6.0 more per game than the 74.3 Charleston (SC) allows. Charleston (SC) averages 78.6 points per game, 2.1 more than the 76.5 William & Mary gives up.

The Tribe and Cougars face off Monday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Dorsey averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tribe, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Matteus Case is shooting 48.4% and averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

Ante Brzovic is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Cougars. Boyd is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 78.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.