Boyd and Charleston (SC) host N.C. A&T

North Carolina A&T Aggies (4-19, 0-10 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (17-6, 7-3 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -20; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) hosts N.C. A&T after Derrin Boyd scored 21 points in Charleston (SC)’s 90-75 loss to the William & Mary Tribe.

The Cougars are 9-2 on their home court. Charleston (SC) is fourth in the CAA with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Ante Brzovic averaging 7.0.

The Aggies are 0-10 against CAA opponents. N.C. A&T is seventh in the CAA scoring 73.2 points per game and is shooting 41.1%.

Charleston (SC) is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 45.2% N.C. A&T allows to opponents. N.C. A&T averages 73.2 points per game, 1.8 fewer than the 75.0 Charleston (SC) gives up.

The Cougars and Aggies square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deywilk Tavarez is shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 14.1 points. Boyd is shooting 46.1% and averaging 17.5 points over the past 10 games.

Nikolaos Chitikoudis is averaging 10.1 points, nine rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Aggies. Ryan Forrest is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Aggies: 1-9, averaging 71.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

