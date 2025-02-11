Bowling Green takes on conference rival Ohio

Ohio Bobcats (12-11, 6-4 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (9-14, 3-7 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Ohio Bobcats (12-11, 6-4 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (9-14, 3-7 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -4.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Javontae Campbell and Bowling Green host Jackson Paveletzke and Ohio in MAC action Tuesday.

The Falcons have gone 7-5 in home games. Bowling Green is seventh in the MAC with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jamai Felt averaging 2.5.

The Bobcats are 6-4 against conference opponents. Ohio has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

Bowling Green’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Ohio allows. Ohio averages 79.6 points per game, 4.3 more than the 75.3 Bowling Green allows.

The Falcons and Bobcats meet Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Johnson is averaging 16.7 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Falcons. Trey Thomas is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

AJ Clayton averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. AJ Brown is shooting 47.9% and averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 81.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

