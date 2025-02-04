Bowling Green hosts Northern Illinois following Muhammad’s 21-point performance

Northern Illinois Huskies (5-16, 1-8 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (7-14, 2-7 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Northern Illinois Huskies (5-16, 1-8 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (7-14, 2-7 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -6.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois visits Bowling Green after Nasir Muhammad scored 21 points in Northern Illinois’ 89-85 loss to the Toledo Rockets.

The Falcons have gone 5-5 at home. Bowling Green has a 4-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Huskies have gone 1-8 against MAC opponents. Northern Illinois is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Bowling Green scores 75.1 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 76.5 Northern Illinois allows. Northern Illinois averages 71.4 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the 76.3 Bowling Green gives up.

The Falcons and Huskies meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Johnson averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Javontae Campbell is averaging 13.9 points and 3.1 steals over the past 10 games.

James Dent Jr. is averaging 13.5 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Huskies. Quaran McPherson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Huskies: 2-8, averaging 74.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.