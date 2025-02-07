Bowling Green hosts Coastal Carolina following Battle’s 23-point game

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-16, 1-11 Sun Belt) at Bowling Green Falcons (8-14, 3-7 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-16, 1-11 Sun Belt) at Bowling Green Falcons (8-14, 3-7 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina visits Bowling Green after Jordan Battle scored 23 points in Coastal Carolina’s 84-59 loss to the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Falcons are 6-5 in home games. Bowling Green has a 2-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Chanticleers have gone 2-11 away from home. Coastal Carolina ranks sixth in the Sun Belt giving up 71.2 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

Bowling Green is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 43.0% Coastal Carolina allows to opponents. Coastal Carolina averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Bowling Green allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Johnson is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Falcons. Trey Thomas is averaging 16.0 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Rasheed Jones is shooting 40.7% and averaging 12.4 points for the Chanticleers. Battle is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 3-7, averaging 72.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Chanticleers: 1-9, averaging 64.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 3.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.