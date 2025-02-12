Boston University visits Bucknell after Williamson’s 27-point game

Boston University Terriers (12-13, 6-6 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (11-14, 7-5 Patriot League) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Boston University Terriers (12-13, 6-6 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (11-14, 7-5 Patriot League)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -5.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell hosts Boston University after Noah Williamson scored 27 points in Bucknell’s 116-110 overtime loss to the Army Black Knights.

The Bison are 8-3 on their home court. Bucknell ranks third in the Patriot League with 32.7 points per game in the paint led by Williamson averaging 9.7.

The Terriers are 6-6 in conference games. Boston University ranks second in the Patriot League with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Malcolm Chimezie averaging 1.9.

Bucknell is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.8% Boston University allows to opponents. Boston University averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Bucknell allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bascoe is averaging 15.3 points and 4.3 assists for the Bison. Williamson is averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games.

Kyrone Alexander is scoring 12.4 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Terriers. Michael McNair is averaging 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 6-4, averaging 78.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 64.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

