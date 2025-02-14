Boston University puts home win streak on the line against Colgate

Colgate Raiders (11-15, 8-5 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (12-14, 6-7 Patriot League) Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Colgate Raiders (11-15, 8-5 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (12-14, 6-7 Patriot League)

Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University hosts Colgate looking to prolong its eight-game home winning streak.

The Terriers are 9-3 on their home court. Boston University has a 4-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Raiders are 8-5 against Patriot League opponents. Colgate ranks seventh in the Patriot League with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jeff Woodward averaging 4.8.

Boston University’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Colgate allows. Colgate averages 71.5 points per game, 3.5 more than the 68.0 Boston University allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael McNair is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 10.7 points. Miles Brewster is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Nicolas Louis-Jacques is scoring 11.8 points per game with 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Raiders. Woodward is averaging 17.3 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 71.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 4-6, averaging 64.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

