Boston University plays Lehigh on 8-game road skid

Boston University Terriers (14-15, 8-8 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (10-17, 5-11 Patriot League) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m.…

Boston University Terriers (14-15, 8-8 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (10-17, 5-11 Patriot League)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University will look to break its eight-game road skid when the Terriers face Lehigh.

The Mountain Hawks are 8-4 on their home court. Lehigh is fifth in the Patriot League scoring 69.6 points while shooting 44.5% from the field.

The Terriers are 8-8 in Patriot League play. Boston University ranks eighth in the Patriot League scoring 27.8 points per game in the paint led by Malcolm Chimezie averaging 6.7.

Lehigh’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Boston University gives up. Boston University averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Lehigh gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Knostman is averaging 3.8 points for the Mountain Hawks. Tyler Whitney-Sidney is averaging 15.9 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 49.2% over the last 10 games.

Kyrone Alexander is scoring 12.6 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Terriers. Miles Brewster is averaging 12.3 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 44.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

