Boston University plays Lehigh, aims to stop road skid

Boston University Terriers (14-15, 8-8 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (10-17, 5-11 Patriot League)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountain Hawks -3.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University travels to Lehigh looking to stop its eight-game road losing streak.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 8-4 at home. Lehigh is fifth in the Patriot League scoring 69.6 points while shooting 44.5% from the field.

The Terriers are 8-8 against Patriot League opponents. Boston University is sixth in the Patriot League with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Miles Brewster averaging 3.5.

Lehigh’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Boston University gives up. Boston University has shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points fewer than the 44.7% shooting opponents of Lehigh have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Whitney-Sidney is shooting 47.8% and averaging 13.7 points for the Mountain Hawks. Edouard Benoit is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ben Roy is averaging 3.5 points for the Terriers. Brewster is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.