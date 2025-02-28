Boston University plays Lafayette following Giannaros’ 29-point performance

Boston University Terriers (12-16, 5-11 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (7-20, 4-12 Patriot) Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Boston University Terriers (12-16, 5-11 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (7-20, 4-12 Patriot)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University visits Lafayette after Alex Giannaros scored 29 points in Boston University’s 80-68 win over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Leopards are 4-9 in home games. Lafayette ranks ninth in the Patriot in team defense, giving up 68.5 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

The Terriers are 5-11 against conference opponents. Boston University ranks fifth in the Patriot shooting 32.7% from 3-point range.

Lafayette’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Boston University gives up. Boston University averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Lafayette allows.

The Leopards and Terriers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abby Antognoli is averaging 12.4 points and 3.7 assists for the Leopards. Teresa Kiewiet is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Giannaros is averaging 13.6 points for the Terriers. Anete Adler is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 3-7, averaging 54.2 points, 25.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Terriers: 4-6, averaging 62.1 points, 24.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

