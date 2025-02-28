Boston University hosts Lafayette after Chaikin’s 27-point showing

Lafayette Leopards (12-18, 7-10 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (15-15, 9-8 Patriot League) Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Lafayette Leopards (12-18, 7-10 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (15-15, 9-8 Patriot League)

Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette visits Boston University after Alex Chaikin scored 27 points in Lafayette’s 81-65 victory against the Army Black Knights.

The Terriers are 11-3 in home games. Boston University is 6-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

The Leopards have gone 7-10 against Patriot League opponents. Lafayette is 1-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Boston University’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Lafayette gives up. Lafayette averages 68.6 points per game, 0.6 more than the 68.0 Boston University gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael McNair is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 10.3 points. Miles Brewster is shooting 44.7% and averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Justin Vander Baan is averaging 12.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.9 blocks for the Leopards. Chaikin is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Leopards: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

