Boston College visits Syracuse on 6-game road slide

Boston College Eagles (10-12, 2-9 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (10-13, 4-8 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 3:15 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange -8; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College will look to end its six-game road losing streak when the Eagles visit Syracuse.

The Orange have gone 8-5 in home games. Syracuse gives up 77.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.0 points per game.

The Eagles are 2-9 in conference games. Boston College averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 5-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Syracuse’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Boston College allows. Boston College’s 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than Syracuse has given up to its opponents (45.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Bunch averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. JJ Starling is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

Donald Hand Jr. is averaging 15.7 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Eagles. Chad Venning is averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 28.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.