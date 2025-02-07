Boston College visits Syracuse, looks to stop road losing streak

Boston College Eagles (10-12, 2-9 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (10-13, 4-8 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 3:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Boston College Eagles (10-12, 2-9 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (10-13, 4-8 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 3:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College will attempt to end its six-game road skid when the Eagles play Syracuse.

The Orange have gone 8-5 at home. Syracuse is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles are 2-9 in ACC play. Boston College is 5-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

Syracuse scores 73.3 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than the 75.7 Boston College allows. Boston College’s 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than Syracuse has allowed to its opponents (45.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaquan Carlos is averaging 6.2 points and 3.6 assists for the Orange. JJ Starling is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

Joshua Beadle is averaging 6.8 points for the Eagles. Donald Hand Jr. is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 28.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

