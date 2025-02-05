Boston College plays Pittsburgh after Sidberry’s 20-point performance

Boston College Eagles (13-11, 4-7 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (9-14, 1-9 ACC) Pittsburgh; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston…

Boston College Eagles (13-11, 4-7 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (9-14, 1-9 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College visits Pittsburgh after Teya Sidberry scored 20 points in Boston College’s 94-65 victory against the Clemson Tigers.

The Panthers have gone 7-5 in home games. Pittsburgh is 5-14 against opponents over .500.

The Eagles have gone 4-7 against ACC opponents. Boston College is eighth in the ACC scoring 33.1 points per game in the paint led by Dontavia Waggoner averaging 6.0.

Pittsburgh is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points lower than the 43.8% Boston College allows to opponents. Boston College averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Pittsburgh gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khadija Faye is shooting 48.5% and averaging 17.7 points for the Panthers. Marley Washenitz is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kaylah Ivey is averaging 5.2 points and 5.6 assists for the Eagles. T’Yana Todd is averaging 16.3 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 56.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 72.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

