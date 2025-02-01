Boston College hosts Florida State after Hand’s 26-point game

Florida State Seminoles (13-8, 4-6 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (9-11, 1-8 ACC) Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Florida State Seminoles (13-8, 4-6 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (9-11, 1-8 ACC)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seminoles -5.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College takes on Florida State after Donald Hand Jr. scored 26 points in Boston College’s 102-96 overtime loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Eagles have gone 6-5 in home games. Boston College has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Seminoles are 4-6 in ACC play. Florida State scores 77.2 points while outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game.

Boston College averages 70.8 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 71.1 Florida State gives up. Florida State averages 77.2 points per game, 1.9 more than the 75.3 Boston College allows to opponents.

The Eagles and Seminoles meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hand is averaging 14.8 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Eagles. Chad Venning is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Jamir Watkins is shooting 42.9% and averaging 18.1 points for the Seminoles. Malique Ewin is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 27.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points per game.

Seminoles: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

