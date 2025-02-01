Boston College hosts Clemson after Sidberry’s 28-point outing

Clemson Tigers (11-10, 4-6 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (12-11, 3-7 ACC) Boston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston…

Clemson Tigers (11-10, 4-6 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (12-11, 3-7 ACC)

Boston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College hosts Clemson after Teya Sidberry scored 28 points in Boston College’s 104-80 loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

The Eagles are 9-4 on their home court. Boston College is sixth in the ACC with 15.6 assists per game led by Kaylah Ivey averaging 5.5.

The Tigers are 4-6 in ACC play. Clemson is eighth in the ACC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Tessa Miller averaging 4.3.

Boston College is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 40.6% Clemson allows to opponents. Clemson has shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points less than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Boston College have averaged.

The Eagles and Tigers match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivey is averaging 4.9 points and 5.5 assists for the Eagles. T’Yana Todd is averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games.

Loyal McQueen is averaging 13.9 points and five assists for the Tigers. Mia Moore is averaging 11.7 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 40.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 71.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.