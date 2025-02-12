Boston College hosts Burton and Notre Dame

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-13, 4-8 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (10-13, 2-10 ACC) Boston; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-13, 4-8 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (10-13, 2-10 ACC)

Boston; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Irish -4.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame visits Boston College after Markus Burton scored 23 points in Notre Dame’s 65-63 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Eagles are 7-6 in home games. Boston College is 3-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Fighting Irish are 4-8 in ACC play. Notre Dame is 1-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Boston College is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 44.0% Notre Dame allows to opponents. Notre Dame averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Boston College gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donald Hand Jr. is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 16.2 points and 6.6 rebounds. Chad Venning is averaging 13 points over the last 10 games.

Braeden Shrewsberry is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, while averaging 13.7 points. Burton is shooting 44.6% and averaging 22.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 70.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 3-7, averaging 68.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

