Bosch Duran and Cal Baptist host Grand Canyon

Cal Baptist Lancers (8-14, 5-3 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (21-2, 8-0 WAC) Phoenix; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Cal Baptist Lancers (8-14, 5-3 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (21-2, 8-0 WAC)

Phoenix; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist faces Grand Canyon after Nhug Bosch Duran scored 20 points in Cal Baptist’s 69-66 victory against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Antelopes are 14-0 in home games. Grand Canyon leads the WAC averaging 40.3 points in the paint. Trinity San Antonio leads the Antelopes scoring 14.0.

The Lancers are 5-3 against conference opponents. Cal Baptist is seventh in the WAC with 30.8 rebounds per game led by Grace Schmidt averaging 7.4.

Grand Canyon averages 77.9 points, 5.6 more per game than the 72.3 Cal Baptist allows. Cal Baptist has shot at a 39.8% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 39.0% shooting opponents of Grand Canyon have averaged.

The Antelopes and Lancers face off Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Durazo-Frescas averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 44.9% from beyond the arc. Laura Erikstrup is averaging 15.2 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games.

Schmidt is shooting 50.2% and averaging 14.2 points for the Lancers. Khloe Lemon is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 10-0, averaging 79.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 14.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.