Bornemann leads Maine against UMBC after 22-point showing

Maine Black Bears (12-11, 7-3 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (11-10, 4-5 America East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine faces UMBC after Caroline Bornemann scored 22 points in Maine’s 61-56 loss to the NJIT Highlanders.

The Retrievers have gone 6-5 in home games. UMBC is 4-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Black Bears are 7-3 against America East opponents. Maine is 6-9 against opponents over .500.

UMBC averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 4.6 per game Maine gives up. Maine averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game UMBC allows.

The Retrievers and Black Bears match up Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carmen Yanez is averaging 4.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Retrievers. Jordon Lewis is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

Bornemann is averaging 12.4 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Black Bears. Caroline Dotsey is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 5-5, averaging 56.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points per game.

Black Bears: 7-3, averaging 62.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

