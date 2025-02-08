Booker leads No. 4 Texas against No. 2 South Carolina after 20-point showing

South Carolina Gamecocks (22-1, 10-0 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (23-2, 9-1 SEC) Austin, Texas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Carolina Gamecocks (22-1, 10-0 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (23-2, 9-1 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Texas hosts No. 2 South Carolina after Madison Booker scored 20 points in Texas’ 87-66 victory against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Longhorns are 12-0 on their home court. Texas is fourth in the SEC scoring 84.7 points while shooting 48.4% from the field.

The Gamecocks have gone 10-0 against SEC opponents. South Carolina ranks fifth in the SEC with 16.8 assists per game led by Raven Johnson averaging 3.0.

Texas makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 14.2 percentage points higher than South Carolina has allowed to its opponents (34.2%). South Carolina averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 3.7 per game Texas gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is shooting 49.4% and averaging 16.3 points for the Longhorns. Shay Holle is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Joyce Edwards is averaging 12.4 points for the Gamecocks. MiLaysia Fulwiley is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 75.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points per game.

Gamecocks: 10-0, averaging 80.5 points, 37.2 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points.

