Boise State visits Nevada on 3-game road skid

Boise State Broncos (15-8, 5-5 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (9-14, 4-6 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Boise State Broncos (15-8, 5-5 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (9-14, 4-6 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State hits the road against Nevada looking to break its three-game road losing streak.

The Wolf Pack have gone 7-5 in home games. Nevada is the MWC leader with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Lexie Givens averaging 2.5.

The Broncos have gone 5-5 against MWC opponents. Boise State scores 70.9 points while outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game.

Nevada averages 64.7 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 63.7 Boise State gives up. Boise State averages 70.9 points per game, 4.5 more than the 66.4 Nevada allows to opponents.

The Wolf Pack and Broncos face off Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Izzy Sullivan averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc. Givens is shooting 44.1% and averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Tatum Thompson is averaging 12 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Broncos. Mya Hansen is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 4-6, averaging 61.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Broncos: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.