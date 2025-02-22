Boise State visits Nevada following Degenhart’s 32-point showing

Boise State Broncos (18-8, 10-5 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (15-11, 7-8 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Boise State Broncos (18-8, 10-5 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (15-11, 7-8 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -1.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State visits Nevada after Tyson Degenhart scored 32 points in Boise State’s 86-78 victory against the New Mexico Lobos.

The Wolf Pack have gone 10-4 in home games. Nevada averages 73.3 points while outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The Broncos are 10-5 against conference opponents. Boise State averages 76.3 points and has outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game.

Nevada’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Boise State gives up. Boise State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Nevada gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Davidson is averaging 16.2 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Kobe Sanders is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Degenhart is averaging 18.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Broncos. Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 27.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Broncos: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.