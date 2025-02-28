Boise State visits Air Force on 6-game road slide

Boise State Broncos (16-13, 6-10 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (16-12, 6-10 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Boise State Broncos (16-13, 6-10 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (16-12, 6-10 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State hits the road against Air Force looking to end its six-game road skid.

The Falcons are 9-5 on their home court. Air Force averages 66.0 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Broncos are 6-10 against MWC opponents. Boise State ranks sixth in the MWC with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Tatum Thompson averaging 4.8.

Air Force is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 40.5% Boise State allows to opponents. Boise State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Air Force gives up.

The Falcons and Broncos match up Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Milahnie Perry is scoring 15.4 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Falcons. Madison Smith is averaging 15.7 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 42.1% over the last 10 games.

Mary Kay Naro is averaging 3.1 points and 4.1 assists for the Broncos. Thompson is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Broncos: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

