Boise State takes home win streak into matchup with Colorado State

Colorado State Rams (16-7, 7-3 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (15-9, 5-6 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State hosts Colorado State looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Broncos have gone 11-1 in home games. Boise State is third in the MWC scoring 70.5 points while shooting 43.1% from the field.

The Rams are 7-3 against MWC opponents. Colorado State scores 69.4 points and has outscored opponents by 8.2 points per game.

Boise State makes 43.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Colorado State has allowed to its opponents (37.8%). Colorado State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Boise State gives up.

The Broncos and Rams meet Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mary Kay Naro is averaging 3.3 points and 3.7 assists for the Broncos. Natalie Pasco is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Emma Ronsiek is shooting 44.6% and averaging 18.5 points for the Rams. Hannah Simental is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.