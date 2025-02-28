Boise State plays Fresno State after Degenhart’s 21-point showing

Boise State Broncos (20-8, 12-5 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (5-23, 1-16 MWC) Fresno, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Boise State Broncos (20-8, 12-5 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (5-23, 1-16 MWC)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State faces Fresno State after Tyson Degenhart scored 21 points in Boise State’s 82-65 victory over the Utah State Aggies.

The Bulldogs are 4-8 in home games. Fresno State has a 1-15 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Broncos are 12-5 in conference matchups. Boise State is third in the MWC with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Degenhart averaging 3.9.

Fresno State is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 43.5% Boise State allows to opponents. Boise State averages 76.3 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 81.4 Fresno State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Price is averaging 10.1 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Brian Amuneke is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Degenhart is shooting 51.6% and averaging 18.3 points for the Broncos. Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 68.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points per game.

Broncos: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

