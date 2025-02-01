Boise State hosts Weaver and Fresno State

Fresno State Bulldogs (5-16, 1-9 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (14-7, 6-4 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Fresno State Bulldogs (5-16, 1-9 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (14-7, 6-4 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -19.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State visits Boise State after Jalen Weaver scored 23 points in Fresno State’s 83-72 overtime loss to the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Broncos are 9-1 on their home court. Boise State ranks second in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 66.9 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-9 against MWC opponents. Fresno State ranks fifth in the MWC with 31.9 rebounds per game led by Elijah Price averaging 8.2.

Boise State scores 77.1 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than the 81.6 Fresno State gives up. Fresno State scores 5.4 more points per game (72.3) than Boise State gives up (66.9).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Degenhart is averaging 18 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Broncos. Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 13.3 points, 7.7 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Zaon Collins is averaging 12.7 points, 4.5 assists and 2.1 steals for the Bulldogs. Alex Crawford is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 72.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.