Boise State hosts Washington and New Mexico

New Mexico Lobos (22-4, 14-1 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (17-8, 9-5 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -2.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico faces Boise State after Tru Washington scored 25 points in New Mexico’s 82-79 victory over the Utah State Aggies.

The Broncos are 11-1 in home games. Boise State ranks second in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 65.7 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The Lobos are 14-1 against MWC opponents. New Mexico is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Boise State averages 76.0 points, 5.0 more per game than the 71.0 New Mexico allows. New Mexico has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Boise State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Degenhart is averaging 17.8 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Broncos. Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Donovan Dent is shooting 49.6% and averaging 19.7 points for the Lobos. Nelly Junior Joseph is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Lobos: 9-1, averaging 79.6 points, 37.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

