Boise State hosts Utah State following Akanno’s 26-point game

Utah State Aggies (24-4, 14-3 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (19-8, 11-5 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State faces Boise State after Dexter Akanno scored 26 points in Utah State’s 79-71 victory over the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Broncos are 12-1 in home games. Boise State ranks third in the MWC with 34.8 points per game in the paint led by Tyson Degenhart averaging 9.1.

The Aggies have gone 14-3 against MWC opponents. Utah State ranks fifth in the MWC with 31.6 rebounds per game led by Mason Falslev averaging 6.2.

Boise State makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Utah State has allowed to its opponents (43.7%). Utah State has shot at a 49.7% clip from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points greater than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Boise State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Degenhart is averaging 18.2 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Broncos. Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ian Martinez is averaging 17.3 points for the Aggies. Falslev is averaging 12.7 points, six rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 83.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

