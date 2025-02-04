Boise State faces Nevada, looks to end road skid

Boise State Broncos (15-8, 5-5 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (9-14, 4-6 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Boise State Broncos (15-8, 5-5 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (9-14, 4-6 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State will attempt to end its three-game road losing streak when the Broncos take on Nevada.

The Wolf Pack are 7-5 in home games.

The Broncos have gone 5-5 against MWC opponents. Boise State scores 70.9 points while outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game.

Nevada’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Boise State allows. Boise State averages 70.9 points per game, 4.5 more than the 66.4 Nevada allows.

The Wolf Pack and Broncos meet Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lexie Givens is shooting 45.6% and averaging 12.1 points for the Wolf Pack. Izzy Sullivan is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Natalie Pasco is scoring 12.8 points per game with 1.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Broncos. Tatum Thompson is averaging 13.8 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 4-6, averaging 61.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Broncos: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.