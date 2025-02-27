Bogues’ 22 points help Vermont take down NJIT 71-61

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Shamir Bogues scored 22 points and Vermont beat NJIT 71-61 on Thursday night for its seventh…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Shamir Bogues scored 22 points and Vermont beat NJIT 71-61 on Thursday night for its seventh straight win.

The Catamounts (18-11, 11-3) remain a game back of America East Conference leader Bryant, which beat UMass Lowell 79-78.

Ileri Ayo-Faleye added 14 points, nine rebounds and six blocks for Vermont. Nick Fiorillo finished with 12 points.

The Highlanders (5-24, 2-12) were led by Tariq Francis, who posted 20 points. NJIT also got 15 points and 10 rebounds from Ari Fulton. Jordan Rogers finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. The loss was the Highlanders’ seventh in a row.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Vermont visits UMBC and NJIT takes on Albany at home.

