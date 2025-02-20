Blunt scores 13 as Mercyhurst downs Fairleigh Dickinson 65-60

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Bernie Blunt and Jake Lemelman each scored 13 points as Mercyhurst beat Fairleigh Dickinson 65-60 on…

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Bernie Blunt and Jake Lemelman each scored 13 points as Mercyhurst beat Fairleigh Dickinson 65-60 on Thursday night.

Blunt added five rebounds and three steals for the Lakers (14-16, 8-7 Northeast Conference). Lemelman went 5 of 8 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range). Aidan Reichert had 12 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Terrence Brown and Dylan Jones each finished with 15 points for the Knights (11-17, 7-6). Jo’el Emanuel had 10 points.

Mercyhurst’s next game is Thursday against Chicago State at home. Fairleigh Dickinson visits Saint Francis on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

